Silvia M. Dutchevici, MA, LCSW, psychotherapist and president and founder of the Critical Therapy Center, explained to Refinery29 that many of the amateur Facebook sleuths are likely trying to find a sense of control in a world where there is none. "We all want to believe we have some control over our lives, especially when it comes to crimes such as murder, rape, and assault,” she says via email. “We want to believe that we can protect ourselves from such atrocities and that the world is a safe place. Subconsciously, if we have been attacked at some point in our lives, we might align ourselves with the aggressor because it feels safer. It is a way to disavow or ward off our own vulnerability and fragility."