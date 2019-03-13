I'm not asking for Disney to have instead brought a real genie to set (they're notoriously hard to work with on camera, don't you know) but rather just hoping that the substance of the film will match up with the clearly generous special effects budget. Luckily, there's no reason to be skeptical, especially since our first listen to the film's take on "A Whole New World" is just as charming and triumphant as the original.