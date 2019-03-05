These 2 Canadian Fashion Labels Have Been Shortlisted For The LVMH Prize

“We always play with paradoxes and opposites, trying to mix them together and make them look harmonious,” says Tchatchoua, 31. “That's our philosophy; you can see that through all our clothes.” Hybrid garments such as a half-sweater-half-hoodie or half-hoodie-half-shirt combination have been a part of the brand’s DNA from the beginning, and Tchatchoua loves to reconstruct and alter familiar garments to create something novel and surprising. “We used to mix a lot of different styles, but now we’re mixing more ideas,” says Tchatchoua. “[In our designs] we're mixing the past and the present, the young and the old and the new.”