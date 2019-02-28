If Netflix’s voyeuristic reality series Dating Around taught us anything, it’s that blind dates can be stressful as hell. (Especially if you're Gurki and you're on a date with Justin.) Now, the production company behind Get Out wants you to know that they can also be straight-up scary.
According to Deadline, Blumhouse has set its cast for the upcoming film Run Sweetheart Run. Described as a horror thriller, the film — which stars Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbaek, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt and Shohreh Aghdashloo — is about a woman (Balinska, who will next appear in the Charlie’s Angels reboot) who is set up with a stranger. However, instead of finding love in a dimly lit bar, Balinska’s character finds herself running through the streets of Los Angeles, pursued by her psychopathic paramour.
A horror movie in which a woman is stalked by a bad man isn't exactly reinventing the genre, but it's worth noting that the film boasts a woman as its writer-director. Shana Feste, who previously directed Endless Love, has the reins here, and hopefully will treat its women characters as more than just empty victims.
Feste will also be Blumhouse's first woman director on a theatrically-released horror film. The news comes in the wake of founder Jason Blum's controversial comments on women lacking interest to work behind the scenes in horror. He has since apologized. (Blumhouse has worked with director Sophia Takal, who made anthology series Into the Dark episode "New Year, New You," but it was not a theatrical release, )
Will Run Sweetheart Run terrify us as much as Get Out? Hopefully, it will at least make us as uncomfortable as half the cringe-worthy pairings on Dating Around.
