According to Deadline , Blumhouse has set its cast for the upcoming film Run Sweetheart Run. Described as a horror thriller, the film — which stars Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbaek, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt and Shohreh Aghdashloo — is about a woman (Balinska, who will next appear in the Charlie’s Angels reboot) who is set up with a stranger. However, instead of finding love in a dimly lit bar, Balinska’s character finds herself running through the streets of Los Angeles, pursued by her psychopathic paramour.