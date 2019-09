The aftermath of the stars' intimate Oscar performance , in which they sang the 2018 movie's signature song "Shallow" while practically nose-to-nose, has been riddled with speculation about their close relationship. Are Cooper and Gaga going to run off together? Are Gaga and Cooper's partner, Irina Shayk, secretly feuding? And what, for some reason, does Cooper's ex-wife think? Instead of basking in the glow of a freshly-earned Oscar, the two stars are quietly weathering a tornado of suspicion that seems to be almost giddily rooting for the total destruction of their personal lives.