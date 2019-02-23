R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Sexual Abuse

According to The Associated Press, R. Kelly will turn himself into the police after 10 sexual abuse charges were brought against him Friday.
R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The charges filed, according to the Sun-Times, place the first court date as March 8, 2019. Prosecutors are reportedly in the middle of efforts to get an arrest warrant for the singer.
Kelly, who was indicted in 2002 on 21 counts of child pornography, has recently come under renewed scrutiny following the talked-about Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which described his overwhelming history of alleged sexual assault and abuse. In mid-February, the New Yorker reported that the discovery of new evidence placed Kelly very close to indictment. The "new evidence" in question was reportedly a 45-minute video featuring graphic and disturbing images of the musician with an underage woman.
Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing several of Kelly's accusers, tweeted Friday, simply, "It's over." Avenatti added, "After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R Kelly has arrived." The lawyer — who also represented Stormy Daniels in her case against Donald Trump — will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. CST.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
