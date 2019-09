Hasson admits in the discovered correspondence that he had been a "skinhead" when he first joined the military in 1988. That extremist views exist among military ranks is not a new story: According to a 2017 poll by Military Times , nearly one in four troops who participated in the poll said they've witnessed examples of white nationalism and other extremist views among their fellow service members. Hasson also said to be inspired by Anders Breivik , the Norwegian far-right terrorist who murdered 77 people, including children, in a 2011 attack. Court documents did not outline details for a specific attack or its date, but said that Hasson has been hoarding weapons and supplies at least for the past two years. He also Googled phrases such as "best place in dc to see congress people" and "are supreme court justices protected."