Taraji P. Henson Is Going To Break The Ageism Glass Ceiling

There absolutely has been a shift. That's why you're seeing all of these movies that are starring women: Ghostbusters and Hidden Figures were both greenlit by women, and my movie, What Men Want. That's what you're starting to see now that women are moving into power positions. They're taking over — not taking over — I don't want to scare the men. But they're moving into these positions where they're able to greenlight movies that are women-friendly. Think about it: We bring the husbands to the movies, we bring our families, our boyfriends, we are the box office draw so why not cater to women. That's a no-brainer.