This New Doc Featuring Jordan Peele Explores The Black Experience In Horror

"The fact that the entertainment industry is not necessarily inclusive of the African-American experience is a similar form of neglect and is a symptom of a deeper problem. I wanted to make a film that acknowledges neglect and inaction in the face of the real race monster," Peele told The New York Times during a 2017 interview about the social implications of Get Out. "In the process, I wanted to give a horror movie to everyone, but really to Black audiences, who are loyal horror fans. We watch movies, screaming, 'Get out!' in dark rooms at this screen that we cannot affect. It’s a symbol for that, which stops us from action."