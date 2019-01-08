Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Body Language When She's Caught Lying, Analyzed

"What is startling to me, as I have been reading her nonverbal behaviour for quite a long time now, is that after she says 'not always' and knows she is truly caught lying around second 37 [of the video], she looks like a sad little girl," Wood told Refinery29. "Truly surprising. First she purses her lips to Chris Wallace, I believe because she can’t believe he did this and she is trying to hold in that surprise. Then her face collapses with a downward turn of the lips and asymmetrical, turned-down eyebrows. You can see she wanted in that moment to cry. But she recovers very quickly, repeating the statement that was just shot down as if it didn’t happen."