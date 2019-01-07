In her Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama, King elevated her win into an empowering moment for us all. After her "thank yous" concluded and her speech appeared to be winding down, King was actually just getting started. "I'm going to use my platform to say in the next two years, everything I produce — I am making a vow. It’s going to be tough. But I am making sure that everything I produce is 50 percent women," King said.