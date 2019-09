That idea of connecting and being real seems to be one of the reasons why Ocasio-Cortez has given her followers a look into that Congress Life™ via her social media posts, specifically Instagram Stories. Wood said it was interesting that the congresswoman-elect has allowed her constituents a peek of different parts of her life. "She has allowed herself to be seen on different levels of attractiveness or formality. She doesn't have the need to brand [herself]," Wood said. "She's telling us 'I'm showing you who I am at all times.' It's interesting, because it's unusual. For most of celebrities, their brand is a mask for them. Ocasio-Cortez doesn't have that."