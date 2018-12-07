Story from Entertainment

People Are Going Gaga Over Lady Gaga's Historic Golden Globe Nominations

Natalie Morin
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Given the frenzied excitement that erupted due to the release of A Star Is Born and the impassioned performance of its lead actress, Lady Gaga, it only makes sense that her Golden Globe nominations (Best Actress in a Film Drama and Best Original Song) caused an enormous outpour of congratulations online.
Besides the fact that Gaga is already a majorly successful and popular musician, as well outspoken defender of social justice, this award show news is significant because it's (potentially) historic. While Gaga isn't a first-time Golden Globe nominee, if she were to win for Best Actress, she will have been nominated in three distinct categories (movies, TV and song) and the first musician to win for acting in a dramatic film.
In 2012, the "Shallow" singer was nominated for "Hello, Hello," a collaboration with Elton John made for the film, Gnomeo and Juliet. In 2016, she snagged her first Golden Globe win in 2016 for her role in TV series American Horror Story. Several musicians have been lauded with acting nominations in the past, including Diana Ross (1972's “Lady Sings the Blues”) and Cher (1985's 'Mask") and a few have won in the Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress category, but it's relatively harder for an artist to break out of the "musical" category and be taken "seriously" as a dramatic actor. This nomination is truly an acknowledgement of Gaga's significant range as a performer.
Many took to social media to express their support for the artist, with excitement ranging from "pretty gaga" to "full-on gaga":
Lady Gaga took to her Instagram stories to express her gratitude for receiving recognition from the Golden Globes. She also made sure to praise her co-star, Bradley Cooper, for his work and "vision," as well as her collaborators on "Shallow."
https://www.instagram.com/ladygaga/
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
