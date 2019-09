People Are Going Gaga Over Lady Gaga's Historic Golden Globe Nominations

In 2012, the "Shallow" singer was nominated for "Hello, Hello," a collaboration with Elton John made for the film, Gnomeo and Juliet. In 2016, she snagged her first Golden Globe win in 2016 for her role in TV series American Horror Story . Several musicians have been lauded with acting nominations in the past, including Diana Ross ( 1972's “Lady Sings the Blues” ) and Cher ( 1985's 'Mask" ) and a few have won in the Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress category, but it's relatively harder for an artist to break out of the "musical" category and be taken "seriously" as a dramatic actor. This nomination is truly an acknowledgement of Gaga's significant range as a performer.