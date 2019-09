Though she is now the star of Netflix’s One Day At a Time , and one of just 15 people (and the only Latina) to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony , Moreno is perhaps most beloved as the “America”-singing Anita in the 1961 musical. Based on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, Anita is the best friend of Maria (Natalie Wood) who urges her not to cross racial and social lines by taking up with rival gang member Tony (Richard Beymer).