Robin Hood Has Too Much Diversity — & Also Not Enough

The classic tale has been mined for Hollywood many times over: Kevin Costner’s Prince of Thieves, Disney’s animated version, and even Russell Crowe as the main character in a 2010 version, just to name a few. Although still set in medieval times, Bathurst’s 2018 Robin Hood is unmistakably targeted towards the trendy progressiveness of young people. (Income inequality is so hot right now!) Scenes of protest and fighting against a greedy, corrupt government are intended to light a fire inside “woke millennials.”have compared this Robin Hood to a video game, mocking the campiness of its millennial pandering. And they’re not wrong. I cringed at the costumes (they looked yanked from the racks at H&M) and when the titular character (Taron Egerton) received a draft notice for the Crusades… clearly printed out after a prop specialist had their way with it on a computer. But what was most off base was the film's attempt at tackling diversity.