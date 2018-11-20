Class (1983)

Jonathan (Andrew McCarthy) is an awkward prep school student. At a bar, he meets a gorgeous older woman, Ellen (Jacqueline Bisset), who surprisingly takes an interest in him. They start an affair, but it’s cut short when she realizes he lied about his age. They’ll meet again: Turns out, the woman is the mother of his BFF, Skip (Rob Lowe). Then the movie takes an icky turn. By its end, Ellen's checked herself into the hospital for psychiatric treatment, while Jonathan and Skip have had it out and made up. You see, bro friendship is more important than a woman’s mental health.