But Field got the last laugh in Hello, My Name Is Doris, in which the actress pursues a man more than three decades her junior. Field plays Doris, who finds herself smitten with John Fremont ( Max Greenfield ), the new guy in her office. Bereft by the recent loss of her mother, for whom she cared her entire life, Doris passionately attempts to figure out how she could possibly win John. It turns out her zany wardrobe is a hit in Williamsburg, and the two end up becoming friends.