Ivanka Conveniently Supports Democrats' Headscarf Rule For Members Of Congress

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images.
The Democrats are looking to change a rule banning hats in Congress to accommodate members who wear religious headwear — and Ivanka Trump is conveniently in support.
"Important rule change for Congress to make..." the U.S. first daughter and senior White House advisor tweeted early Monday morning.
Democratic lawmakers are arguing that the longtime ban on hats from the House chamber is outdated. This year, Democrat Ilhan Omar from Minnesota became one of the first Muslim-American women ever elected to Congress, along with Michigan's Rashida Tlaib, and the first Somali-American.
Omar, who will also be the first member of Congress to wear a headscarf, co-authored the proposal along with Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and incoming Rules Chairman Jim McGovern. Omar was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. as a refugee.
The new class of Democrats is also looking to create an independent diversity office.
Once again, Ivanka's message smacks of paying lip service to women's empowerment. We can't help but remember that she said nothing when U.S. President Donald Trump announced a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries — and has not said or done anything about the issue since. Instead, she took this selfie with Jared as America erupted in protests over the executive order.
