I Went To Baraboo High School & I'm Not Surprised By The Nazi Salute Photo

Baraboo is full of many good and well-intentioned people. My classmates and I all recall kind teachers who stood up for kids being bullied and who did not tolerate harassment of any kind. At the same time, we also remember world history classes where non-European civilizations and countries were barely discussed; social studies classes that glossed over LGBT, feminist, and labor movements; and English classes focused predominantly on the works of long-dead white men. Most public schools across the country, in small towns and in big cities, are like this — for which I mostly believe state and federal departments of education, not individual teachers or even administrators, are responsible. Change in education comes slowly, but it is long past time for those at the top to recognize the vital importance of teaching inclusive, comprehensive history and culture.