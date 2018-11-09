Tamera Mowry's Niece Was Among The Victims Of The Thousand Oaks Shooting

Tamera Mowry has confirmed via a statement through her representative that her niece, Alaina Housley, was one of the victims killed in Wednesday night's shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, according to Entertainment Weekly.
"Our hearts are broken,” the statement reads. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."
Currently, at least 12 people are dead after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill. The shooter also died.
UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 8 at 2:25 p.m.
After a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night, actress Tamera Mowry is searching for her niece, Pepperdine University student Alaina Housley. USA Today reports that there have been twelve deaths and multiple injuries after a gunman opened-fire in a bar 40 miles outside of Los Angeles, and Mowry is asking on Twitter for any details about her niece.
"My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything," tweeted a student, prompting Mowry to reply "Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?"
Through this conversation on social media, as well as tweets from Mowry's husband and a Los Angeles Times reporter, we've learned that Alaina still has not been located, and that the location currently provided by her Apple Watch and iPhone is the dance floor of the bar. She is the only one from her group of friends who has not yet been accounted for. Two have sustained injuries from jumping through a broken window to escape.
Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?— Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2018
@adamhousley arrived at the hospital searching for his niece Alaina. A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown. He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor.— Andrea Castillo (@andreamcastillo) November 8, 2018
"@adamhousley arrived at the hospital searching for his niece Alaina," wrote reporter Andrea Castillo. "A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown. He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends."
Mowry's latest tweet from earlier Thursday morning says Alaina still has not been found, seven hours after the shooting.
We haven’t found her yet. It’s been 7 hrs since the shooting.— Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2018
More details can be found via the hotline, (805)465-6650, and below:
A Family Assistance Center has been set up at 1375 E. Janss Rd in Thousand Oaks for the #BorderlineShooting. For more information please call the incident Emergency Hotline (805) 465-6650— Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) November 8, 2018
This is a developing story and will be updated.
