16 Things You Didn't Know About Bohemian Rhapsody, But Need To

So, Bohemian Rhapsody is not exactly "triple X-rated." But for a Queen fan, the Mercury biopic is worthwhile nonetheless. Despite lukewarm critical reviews, the movie is exceeding expectations in the box office . For all you Bohemian Rhapsody super-fans out there (and we know you're out there), these are the nuggets of trivia, from on-set stories to real-life comparisons, you've been yearning for. We can't find you someone to love, but we can give you this.