16 Things You Didn't Know About Bohemian Rhapsody, But Need To

Freddie Mercury dreamt that one day, someone would make a movie about his life. That day arrived. On November 2nd, Bohemian Rhapsody landed in Canadian theatres.
But did this PG-13 biopic align with the film the Queen frontman envisioned? "I have visions of actually having a film made of my life story, one day, which I would have a key part in," Mercury was quoted as saying in Freddie Mercury: His Life in His Own Words. "I might not play the lead myself. My dears, the things I've done in my lifetime...it'll be totally triple X-rated, I'll tell you!"
So, Bohemian Rhapsody is not exactly "triple X-rated." But for a Queen fan, the Mercury biopic is worthwhile nonetheless. Despite lukewarm critical reviews, the movie is exceeding expectations in the box office. For all you Bohemian Rhapsody super-fans out there (and we know you're out there), these are the nuggets of trivia, from on-set stories to real-life comparisons, you've been yearning for. We can't find you someone to love, but we can give you this.