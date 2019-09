Another U.S. Election, Another Failure By White Women

Again and again, white women have shown that they vote against their gender and with their race. This is not to say that all women should vote as a bloc — some are fiercely pro-life and second amendment and place less importance on other issues like child care and immigration, as is their right. But in a time when the disrespect for women coming from the highest political office in the land is palpable and ugly, the overwhelming disconnect of white women's voting patterns seems baffling. And so the question becomes, why do white women vote , over and over, for political structures that reinforce a white male hierarchy at the direct expense of women and people of colour?