Inside The Love Story That Defined Freddie Mercury's Life

Though Mercury referred to their relationship as a marriage, the two never formally got married. Their relationship changed as Queen experienced more fame, and Mercury began to sleep with men. Austin suspected Mercury was "not one with himself." Eventually, Mercury came out as bisexual, as Austin had suspected. "It was a relief really, to actually hear it from him. To know that I had guessed more less right," she said in Freddie Mercury: The Untold Story. "I was supportive of him becoming gay because it was part of himself. It was nice to see Freddie at one with himself. It was more than nice. It was wonderful."