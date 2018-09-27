How You Can Help People Who Have Been Affected By Hurricane Florence

At least 35 people have died as a result of Hurricane Florence, and floodwaters are still rising in the Carolinas. Thousands of homes across both states have been damaged and thousands of people have been displaced, in need of shelter.
If you want to pitch in to help those who have been affected, there are two things to keep in mind: First, money is better than donations.
"[Supplies] often clog up transportation systems; they become a burden on first responders in the area to manage, sort, warehouse, and distribute, and often they aren't even the things that people need on the ground," Julia Brooks, a researcher with the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, told NPR. "The exception is, when credible groups on the ground are requesting specific things and are saying that they are set up to receive them."
Advertisement
Second, be sure the organization is credible — we can help with that. Ahead, we've put together a list of the organizations that could use your help after the devastating impact of Hurricane Florence.
National organizations: Donors Choose (helps teachers restock their classrooms), Gleaning for the World (provides medical and other supplies), Global Giving, GoFundMe (Hurricane Florence page), Harvest Hope Food Bank, International Medical Corps, Operation BBQ Relief, the United Way, World Hope International.
Local organizations: Foundation for the Carolinas, Hearts with Hands, North Carolina Community Foundation, North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, One SC Fund. If you're interested in volunteering, you can check out both of the latter two websites for information.
Those interested in making contributions to hurricane relief effort can donate at https://t.co/8u5okNK43f or text “Florence” to 20222. Be sure to send donations to verified charities. Volunteers can register at https://t.co/YXLoloB9iI. #FlorenceNC #RebuildNC pic.twitter.com/Oycpm3C1EP— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 18, 2018
Don’t be a victim of charity fraud. If you would like to make a monetary donation to help those affected by #Florence, visit our website. https://t.co/yDhKWS5c1h #scemd #scnews #Carolinas #SCStrong #TeamSC #sctweets pic.twitter.com/QPRQWcA9Kp— SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 18, 2018
Where to give blood: the AABB, America's Blood Centres, American Red Cross, the Armed Services Blood Program.
Social media: Facebook has a Hurricane Florence hub with news updates and opportunities to make donations.
Advertisement