Rep. Keith Ellison's Ex-Partner Shares Medical Record Supporting Abuse Allegations

The woman who accused Rep. Keith Ellison of domestic violence has shared what seems to be a medical record showing that she disclosed to her health provider that the Minnesota Democrat had physically abused her.
In August, Ellison's former partner Karen Monahan accused him of verbal and physical abuse. She alleges that Ellison repeatedly insulted her, emotionally manipulated her, and cheated on during the years-long relationship. Monahan claims she ended things with Ellison after an argument turned physical, with him dragging her off a bed by her legs and telling her to "get the fuck out" of his house.
Advertisement
Ellison, deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and attorney general candidate in the state, denies all the allegations.
Last week, Monahan posted on Twitter records from a Park Nicollet physician dating back to November 2017, which read: "She states that she was in a very stressful environment for years, emotional and physical abuse by a partner with whom she is now separated."
The documents continues, "She did not have any physical injuries that required a physical examination in the past. She identifies the individual as congressmen [sic] Ellison, and she is worried about retribution if she identifies him publicly.”
When I post this, it gets deleted every time pic.twitter.com/uAJNx8AgF5— Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 19, 2018
This is not the first time that Ellison has been accused of intimate partner violence. In 2006, Democratic activist Amy Alexander alleged they had sustained a long-term extramarital relationship and that he was abusive. Ellison denies both the physical violence allegations and that he had an affair with Alexander.
During a televised debate Friday, Ellison deflected when asked whether more abuse allegations against him could come up in the future.
“Look, you know, in this political environment, you know, I don’t know what somebody might cook up,” he said. “But I can tell you that there is absolutely nobody that I’m aware of ... who’s threatening or suggesting or has ever made a prior accusation.”
"In this political environment, I don't know what somebody might cook up..." - Keith Ellison when asked if there are other potential #MeToo allegations against him...— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 22, 2018
Imagine if Brett Kavanaugh said that... pic.twitter.com/wAx2lV55fL
Most Democrats have remained silent about the allegations against Ellison. But on Sunday, Sen. Mazie Hirono addressed the claims in an interview with CNN.
The Hawaii Democrat has been one of the toughest critics of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who's been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. When asked whether the party would have more credibility if they also spoke up on the claims against Ellison, Hirono said she believes there should be a probe into the claims.
"I have been very clear that I make no excuses for anybody who engages in this kind of behavior," she said. "And, as far as Keith Ellison, these allegations need to be investigated, and appropriate action taken."
It's unclear whether the abuse allegations against Ellison will have any impact on the November general election, which he is expected to win.
Advertisement