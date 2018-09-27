We always knew Ivanka Trump had a knack for tuning out the world, and we can't exactly blame her. Paying attention to the news is a punishing exercise these days, one that leaves us longing for bottomless glasses of wine, massages, and, above all, our beds.
Speaking at the Concordia Summit in New York City on Monday, the first daughter and White House senior advisor revealed how she deals with the "daily chaos" of the White House, as Newsweek reported.
"It’s been a work in progress, but I’m getting better at ignoring the noise," she said. "I tend not to respond, I tend not to debunk criticism or say when things are inaccurate."
"I have seen people care so much and want to do good work, but then they start getting Google alerts," she continued. "Then it starts to take more of their time, and they get defensive and suspicious of those around them, they start to ask who circulated certain things. It’s pointless, drains energy, and causes their internal compass to go awry. Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting; I don’t pay too much attention because it would be unhealthy."
Ivanka: She's just like us! (Except the U.S. government probably pays her therapy bills.)
As journalists, we get colourful emails, Twitter mentions, and comments all day long. The other day, someone even printed out one of our stories and posted it in the office elevator! You have to make time for yourself amid all the chaos, and for that, Ivanka, we salute you.
