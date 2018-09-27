Even if you're not a regular weed smoker, it's hard not to be tempted by those brightly-coloured cannabis candies. And these beautiful little nuggets from Altai have the added benefit of soothing a sore throat.
They're basically cough drops that you actually want to eat. Oh, and they also get you pretty darn high — there's a whopping 10mg of THC in each drop. But, as you'll see in this new How Stuff Is Made video, these treats come from quite humble beginnings.
To make the candies, Altai chefs start with just sugar and water. That gets heated up to about 320 degrees Fahrenheit, at which point the cannabis is added. At that temperature, the THC gets activated, and whatever flavor the chefs have chosen gets thrown into the mix.
From there, the mixture is cooled into a malleable goop and put into a mold. Each candy is shaken loose and thrown into a mixer to get rid of any lingering sharp edges. Finally, they're all coated in a wax powder to keep them from getting too sticky. Then comes the best part: They're packaged and begin making their way to our mouths.
(Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.)
