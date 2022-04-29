This Detox Hair Care Brand Is Here To Take The Free Radicals Out Of Wash Day

Whether it’s chemicals in our waterways and air systems or the growing presence of microplastics littering the globe, the impact of pollution on the planet is palpable. Many of us earthlings are attempting to reduce our carbon footprint where we can; choosing to consume slow fashion, clean beauty, and reusable goods. However, these pollutants are affecting more than just Mother Nature — our bodies are suffering too. Air pollution has not only been tied to skincare issues like premature aging, but it can impact your locs too. Problems from hair loss to a flaky scalp can be attributed to the free radicals found in air pollutants. If this sounds gross, we have some good news: Climaplex, a toxin-tackling haircare brand, is here to change up your wash days for the best.
The affordable brand’s “reparative technology” utilizes a unique vegan formula that detoxes the hair by removing toxins and repairing damage caused by the free radicals in pollutants. The brand launched with seven products, including a moisture and repair conditioner and shampoo, strength and volume shampoo and conditioner, anti-frizz protector cream, curl-defining cream, and a multi-benefit hairstyling spray. Even better? The line of pollutant-blasting hair care is available at everyone’s favorite big-box retailer, Target, and every product in the collection is $9.99. Read on to learn about this detoxifying collection of tress-care that even Captain Planet would approve of.
Climaplex Moisture & Repair Shampoo, $9.99
This hydrating, protective shampoo cleanses without stripping the hair of naturally occurring oils. It adds moisture while repairing and detoxifying your strands. It's safe to use on all types of hair, including those that have been treated with chemicals.
Climaplex Moisture & Repair Conditioner, $9.99
The sunflower seed and shea butter-infused conditioner will smooth and soften your hair. It's great for controlling frizz and really adds a substantial moisturizing effect on the hair.
Climaplex Multi-Benefit Styling Spray, $9.99
If you are looking for a styling spray that provides hold, texture, and body, look no further than this styling spray. It also provides some heat protection, adds shine, conditions, detangles, and repairs.
Climaplex Curl Defining Cream, $9.99
This cream is ideal for a variety of texturized hair types. It helps enhance curls, coils, and ringlets while maintaining and increasing bounciness. It's ultra-moisturizing and protects your hair strands from heat damage as well.
Climaplex Anti-Frizz Protector Cream, $9.99
This cream controls frizz and the effects of humidity on the hair. It also provides protection from UV rays, and it can be used as a heat protectant when straightening or blow-drying your tresses.
Climaplex Strength & Volume Shampoo, $9.99
This strand-boosting shampoo cleanses while simultaneously protecting and repairing your hair. It also removes the toxins and rebuilds the protective bonds in your hair, enhancing its strength and volume.
Climaplex Strength & Volume Conditioner, $9.99
This conditioner smooths and softens your hair while also reinforcing the strength with the same reparative technology found in all Climaplex products.
