Unfortunately, you really can have too much of a good thing, which rapper Lil Xan discovered when he apparently had too many Flamin' Hot Cheetos (and no, it's not because his fingers were stained with the inimitable Cheeto dust).
On Monday, rapper Lil Xan posted on Instagram that he was hospitalized after eating too many Flamin' Hot Cheetos. In the video post, he told fans, "Yeah, I went to the hospital today. I just want to let everyone know I was in the hospital not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos, and it ripped something in my stomach open."
"Be careful, Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug aha," he wrote in the caption.
Sadly, he's not the only one who's been betrayed by a love of hot Cheetos. Earlier this year, a mom in Tennessee claimed that her daughter's love of hot chips like Flamin' Hot Cheetos led to the removal of the teen's gallbladder. And back in 2013, pediatricians nationwide warned about the potential harm of spicy chips after believing they might be causing unnecessary emergency room visits amongst kids across the country.
In 2013, Martha Rivera, MD, told ABC 7 that her main concern was that the chips could increase acidity in the lining of kids' stomachs.
"It burns when it goes down, it burns when it comes out," she said at the time.
As tasty as spicy chips (and other spicy foods) may be, they might also contribute to stomach irritation and issues like gastritis, a condition that involves inflammation of the stomach lining. Symptoms of gastritis include stomach upset or pain, belly or abdominal bleeding, and blood in your vomit and stool.
While it's not clear if Lil Xan specifically had gastritis, having "ripped something in my stomach open" doesn't exactly sound like a cakewalk. When in doubt, put the spicy chips down as soon as you feel a little stomach churning.
