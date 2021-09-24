Netflix’s Explosive Trailer For Britney Spears Doco Promises ‘No More Secrets’

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary, Britney vs Spears, examining the past 13 years of Britney Spears' life where she's been in a court-ordered conservatorship at the hands of her father.
The one-minute clip shared on the streaming platform's Twitter account opens with old footage of Spears performing on stage with her voice overlayed, saying "I just want my life back."
As a montage of paparazzi footage then splashes across the screen, audio from a series of interviews conducted by director Erin Lee Carr and journalist Jenny Eliscu can be heard, where people ask questions such as, "What was going on inside the conservatorship?" and "Why was she still in one if she was 'okay'?"
They appear to question the motives of Spears' father Jamie and his legal team, scrutinize apparent flaws in the American legal system, and examine the fortune Britney has built while under such stringent control.
The production suggests it will uncover some truths never heard before in the high-profile case, as phrases such as "no more secrets", "no more lies" and "no more silence" flash up on the screen. "No one would talk. Until they did," a narrator also says.
According to Netflix, the doco features "text messages and a voicemail as well as new interviews with key players" that "make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told.”
"It's been 13 years and it's enough."— Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021
Britney vs Spears premieres Sept 28 pic.twitter.com/y2CCV4Jnh7
While Britney's voice is used in the trailer, she reportedly had no involvement in the project.
"This is another unauthorized documentary without her blessing or participation,” a source allegedly close to the singer told Page Six on Wednesday.
Filmmaker Carr told the Los Angeles Times that she tried to contact Spears but had little luck getting a hold of her. She spent two-and-a-half years investigating the conservatorship for this documentary, and began working on it before Framing Britney Spears, another doco that shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, was released.
"We had a source that was connected to the conservatorship that began to give us documents in the fall of 2020. This was the first time I had seen what people in the conservatorship at the inception of it said," Carr told the publication. Earlier this month Jamie Spears, who is the conservator of Britney's $60 million estate, filed a petition to end it.
She encouraged people, whether they are fans of Britney or not, to tune in when the doco drops on Netflix on September 28, a day before the musician's next court hearing.
"If you care about women, you should watch this movie," said Carr.