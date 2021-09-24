The Passing Trailer Highlights That Race Is A Delusion

As the readers, we’re not asking why Clare chooses one race over the other — the economic benefit makes it quite clear — but we’re asking what the nature of race must be to inspire such obsession, callousness, love, intimacy, and at the same time, such violence and loyalty between Clare and Irene. In the end, Clare’s misadventure in passing has so little to do with whether white people find her out based on how she looks. It has to do with how Black people — including Irene — perceive the core of who she is, beyond appearance and into a deeper place of unfathomable and perhaps terrifying depths. Because if race is a delusion, do any of us really want to know what it’s concealing?