Shang-Chi Depicts A World Where Asian Women Can Be Human & Heroes

The key to disrupting Orientalist stereotypes in the film was its treatment of characters as layered humans with their own personal desires, Callaham told Inverse in a separate interview. While Wenwu was written specifically to dismantle the most prominent racial caricature of the mystical, conniving Fu Manchu, the way this trope also affects Asian women is often overlooked. In our conversation, Callaham elaborated on the stereotypes the filmmakers avoided when it came to the matriarch of the family. “We wanted someone in [her] position to be [strong and powerful while] leading with her heart,” he said of Li. The film stays away from characterizing Shang-Chi and Xialing’s mother as another cold, unfeeling Dragon Lady or Tiger Mom , instead emphasizing the power of her support and compassion. Of course, Li’s role hits some of the marks of the unfortunate dead mom trope , and she only interacts with male characters during her minimal screen time. However, Cretton’s trauma-informed storytelling still elevates her humanity in a beautiful way that subverts parts of that stereotype. Her death isn’t just a shocking, shallow spectacle that serves to move the plot forward, and her husband and son are torn apart in the aftermath of avenging her, rather than exalted or crowned.