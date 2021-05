Kevin Spacey Is Back To Work In A Controversial Role After Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

In October 2017, Rent actor Anthony Rapp publicly spoke out for the first time to allege that Spacey made sexual advances toward him when Rapp was just 14. Soon after, more than 20 men claimed that Spacey engaged in sexual misconduct when he was working as the artistic director at the London's Old Vic theatre between 1995 and 2013, which Spacey has repeatedly denied. Spacey was dropped by his talent agency, publicist, and then apologized in a statement to Rapp, claiming he "did not remember” any such encounter. “But if I did behave then as he describes,” Spacey said, “I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.”