Here’s Where Canadians Can Stream The 2021 Oscars

Regardless of whether or not you were a movie buff before the pandemic started, chances are you’ve at least seen one — or maybe all — of the films nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards . (What else is there to do, amirite?). Taking place on April 25, the 93rd annual ceremony, which was delayed two months due to COVID — is celebrating the best in film IRL: Unlike other awards ceremonies, which moved pretty much entirely virtual ( Zoom glitches and all! ), the Oscars will take place mostly offline and from two locations, Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. But it won’t look anything like years past. The Academy is reportedly trying to make the Oscars “an intimate, in-person event," which will be preceded by an in-person cocktail party for all the glitzy celebs in attendance (complete with COVID-safe guidelines like an outdoor venue and reduced attendance).