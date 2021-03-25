Scarlett Johansson Says She “Made A Career” Out Of Her Controversial Roles

In the Gentlewoman interview, Johansson made clear that while she has shared her opinions, she wants the focus to be on her acting, because that’s the job she chose to do. “I don’t think actors have obligations to have a public role in society. Some people want to, but the idea that you’re obligated to because you’re in the public eye is unfair,” she said. “Whatever my political views are, all that stuff, I feel most successful when people can sit in a theatre or at home and disappear into a story or a performance and see pieces of themselves, or are able to connect with themselves through this experience of watching this performance or story or interaction between actors or whatever it is. And they’re affected by it and they’re thinking about it, and they feel something. You know? They have an emotional reaction to it — good, bad, uncomfortable, validating, whatever. That’s my job. The other stuff is not my job.”