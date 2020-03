Kate Beckinsale Details Upsetting Harvey Weinstein Encounter In Light Of His Sentencing

While many are celebrating the sentencing of Harvey Weinstein , it's possible there will never be an end to the revelations about his alleged behaviour towards women . Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years for one count of a criminal sexual act and one count of rape in the third degree. In light of the sentencing, Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to say that she experienced so much other behaviour from the producer that didn't qualify as a crime, but should be made unacceptable in the entertainment industry. In one particularly harrowing anecdote, Beckinsale details an outburst from Weinstein when he felt the actress didn't behave sexily enough at the 2001 premiere of Serendipity, just weeks after the 9/11 tragedy.