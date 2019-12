Unfortunately, McMillian also battled dementia before his death. In a 2014 NPR interview, Stevenson mentions how McMillian’s imprisonment affected the rest of his life . “I saw that create this early-onset dementia [in McMillian] that many of the doctors believed was trauma-induced, was a function of his experience of being nearly killed — and he witnessed eight executions when he was on death row…,” Stevenson said, addressing the suffering trauma the wrongly convicted are left with. “[McMillian] is in some ways a microcosm of that reality. He's representative of what we've done to thousands of people.”