Jeffrey's employment after that was spotty, as far as we know. In interviews Shia has talked about how the family of three dressed as clowns and sold hot dogs and shaved ice in an L.A. park when he was 3 years old. (Shayna and Jeffrey divorced when he was about 5.) When Shia was 10, Jeffrey's job at a bar and comedy club launched his son's brief stand-up career, giving him the acting bug. Once Shia got the part in Even Stevens, his job really was just to be Shia's dad. Shayna lived too far from set, so Shia and Jeffrey moved into a motel. From then on, Shia supported both parents, and Jeffrey continued to be his son's guardian until he came of age. And if you've watched Honey Boy , you probably know how that went.