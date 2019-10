That’s the power of Virtue and Moir’s performances. Over their two-decades long career, the ice dancers have delivered unparalleled passion and freaky athleticism that propelled them to the top of their sport (and won them five Olympic medals), and produced routines that are SO good and SO steamy, they’ll make you want to fall in love and enroll in adult skating lessons. Hey, it’s never too late, right? Especially because it looks like there’s a spot opening up on the Canadian team: In a video posted late Tuesday night , the pair confirmed speculation that their gold-medal run in Pyeongchang was their last.