Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir deserve as many Oscars as they do gold medals. There are countless YouTube videos dedicated to their non-existent real-life romance. During the 2018 Olympics, Twitter was ablaze with speculation and hope that their on-screen chemistry was something more. This year, when Moir got engaged (to someone who isn’t Tessa Virtue) the internet exhaled a collective "LOVE ISN’T REAL" sigh of disappointment.
That’s the power of Virtue and Moir’s performances. Over their two-decades long career, the ice dancers have delivered unparalleled passion and freaky athleticism that propelled them to the top of their sport (and won them five Olympic medals), and produced routines that are SO good and SO steamy, they’ll make you want to fall in love and enroll in adult skating lessons. Hey, it’s never too late, right? Especially because it looks like there’s a spot opening up on the Canadian team: In a video posted late Tuesday night, the pair confirmed speculation that their gold-medal run in Pyeongchang was their last.
"After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport," Virtue says while skating beside her partner. "This is so personal and emotional for both of us. We're just so grateful. How lucky are we really that we got to share all of this together and with all of you?"
Now that the duo is officially "stepping away" from the sport that turned them into Canadian heroes and household names, feel free to comfort yourselves by rewatching some of their best and most-romantic routines.
1. That Free Dance to "Moulin Rouge" at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
2. The equally-as-steamy Short Dance at Pyeongchang.
3. Dancing to The Tragically Hip's "Long Time Running" at the 2018 Olympics Gala.
4. This free-dance performance at the Sochi Olympics for which they should have won gold.
5. This jaunty Short Dance at 2016 Grand Prix Final.
6. The almost-but-not-quite kiss while performing to "Stay" by Rihanna at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.
7. And, last but not least, this practically perfect Free Dance at the 2017 World Championships.
