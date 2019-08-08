Shia LaBeouf Is Barely Recognizable As His Dad In New Biopic Trailer

Those uplifting words, however, conceal a much darker undercurrent. Throughout the trailer, we get a sense that the frenetic energy with which James is pushing Otis forward might threaten to throw him over the edge. As the action progresses, and Otis grows up into the version played by Hedges, he must start to grapple not just with complicated and fraught memories of his father, but his own inner demons. In that sense, Honey Boy promises to be a chaotic, cathartic memoir of a movie.