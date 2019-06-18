The Jets and the Sharks would like to formally introduce themselves. The first photo from Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the classic musical West Side Story has landed, and it proves we are so, so ready for this story to get the reboot treatment. The colours! The costumes! The hair! And not to mention stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, front and centre.
Zegler, fresh out of high school (and a viral tweet), and Elgort, fresh out of posting a bunch of selfies in a row on Instagram, clearly already make the perfect pair, but they're not the only good part about this photo. Our Tony and Maria are surrounded by a handful of the biggest characters — from left to to right there's Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones), Riff (Mike Faist), Baby John (Patrick Higgins), Tony (Elgort), Maria (Zegler), Bernardo (David Alvarez), Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra), and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú). There's also a whole slew of Sharks and Jets not pictured, played by legends like Rita Moreno (who portrayed Anita in the 1961 movie) and dancers like Maddie Ziegler.
Advertisement
The original 1947 musical was written by Arthur Laurents, but has been adapted for 2020 by famed playwright Tony Kushner, who wrote "Angels In America" and "A Bright Room Called Day." The reimagined classic still uses the music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, but these new voices will give the whole story a fresh coat of paint.
West Side Story hits Canadian theatres December 18, 2020.
Advertisement