At 90, Dr. Ruth Wants You All To Have More Sex (& Maybe An Oscar, But No Pressure)

“It used to be asking about the inability to have an orgasm, but that is not true anymore. There are less women who don’t know how to do that. Right now, I get many more questions about relationships. About boredom. About loneliness. That’s why I’m doing a new edition of Sex for Dummies for the Millennials, talking about loneliness and talking about the issue of the art of communication. Because everyone is on their phones. Very often they say they don’t have time, which is very sad. Everyone has to make time for good sexual experiences.”