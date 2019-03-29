Netflix Brutally Shaded People Questioning Brie Larson’s Directing Skills

Now, I could go on about how this is a pretty inherently sexist comment, considering that Hill has been in the entertainment business just as long as Larson has, he has fewer directing credits on his IMDb page, and, unlike Larson, did not win a special jury prize at Sundance. (Larson scored the coveted award for her short film "The Arm" in 2012.) No one questioned Hill deciding to take on a feature film or suggested that he wasn't "ready," so why come for Larson?