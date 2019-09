Amy Poehler's new directorial venture Wine Country is about a group of women — including comedy superstars Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, and Ana Gasteyer — who head to Napa to celebrate the 50th birthday of their friend. While plenty of comedies, such as The Hangover, centre on a celebration gone awry, the fact that this one stars a group of women instead of men eager for a holiday means that this version of the wild getaway trip plays out quite differently.