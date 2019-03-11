Orman’s breaking point came after an audition for Cirque du Soleil in Vegas (her dream gig, after stunts). Though her audition was perfect, she was once again told she was too large. Desperately, Orman promised to lose 15 pounds in two weeks. Through an intense workout and calorie-counting regimen (she was burning a pound a day), she did lose the weight. But when Orman called back with the news, the coordinator had news of her own. They didn’t think she could pull off the weight loss, so they hired someone else. Still, the Cirque representative complimented her new photos in an email from 2008 Orman shared with Refinery29: “What determination and tenacity!” (Cirque du Soleil could not be reached for comment.)