Sugar. It's my best friend and my enemy. While I know there's no such thing as "good" foods or "bad foods" — and I am not interested in a restrictive eating plan — I've definitely suffered the regret of going overboard on sugar. It has been referred to as "the cigarettes of our generation," so I wanted to see what would happen if I cut it out, cold turkey. Some suggested I remove sugar from my diet gradually, but I wanted to see what five days without sugar would REALLY feel like. Would I immediately feel healthier? Would I have more even energy? Would I even be able to do it?
While some effects didn't kick in after just five days, others were blatantly apparent. More importantly than these immediate effects though were the lessons I learned about food. For example, there's a difference between the sugars found in fruit and the refined sugars added to candy bars, and this kind of sugar is hiding in a lot more foods than you think. Watch the video to follow along on my sugar-free journey. If you're a real sugar monster like I am, you'll probably relate.
I Went No Sugar For 5 Days — & Here Is What Happened
