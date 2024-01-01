THE NEW BEAUTY MINDSET
The shifts in culture and consumer behavior driving innovation in the growing beauty industry.
DOWNLOAD
Backed by two decades of expertise and real-time data from our audience, talent, experiences, and content, we identify and contextualize shifts in consumer mindset and culture that shape how we and our partners show up in the world.
Stay informed with the insights and trends shaping our future.
Are you interested in working with R29, commissioning a study,
or simply learning more?
Reach out to intelligence@refinery29.com to get in touch.