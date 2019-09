Hi-Chew

Superfruit Mix (dragon Fruit, Acai, Kiwi), (pack Of 6)

Dragon Fruit flavored candy, the new candy on the block is the flavor that fans want! Winner of the 'East meets West' flavor challenge, it's new to America and people are loving it! The fruit, known for its bright hue, is grown in various countries, including the small Japanese island of Okinawa. Now available in a SuperFruit Mix Variety pack, its new for 2019 and exclusive to your neighborhood 7-Eleven. Individually wrapped pieces make it a convenient 'pick-me-up' snack for on-the-go!