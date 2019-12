Levain

Signature Cookie Assortment (8 Pack)

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Levain Bakery

About the Signature Cookie Assortment Try them all Why choose one when you can have them all?!? Our classic Cookie Assortment includes one of each of our original cookie flavors: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip and Oatmeal Raisin. Each gift box contains either four, eight or 12 six-ounce cookies, packed in beautiful cellophane bags with hand-tied blue ribbons.