Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
SeaSnax
Seasnax Roasted Seaweed Grab And Go Packs, .18-ounce (pack Of 12)
$16.91
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Save On Seasnax Classic Olive Grab & Go. Classic Olive Grab & Go. Please Check The Ingredients Label On The Product Prior To Use.
Featured in 2 stories
The Kelp & Seaweed Snacks You Need In Your Life
by
Cory Stieg
The Healthy Beach Snacks To Pack On Your Next Trip
by
Cory Stieg
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Waggo
Canines For Veterans Peanut Butter Treats
$10.99
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Jcoco
Bali Sea Salt Toffee Chocolate Bar
$2.50
from
Seattle Chocolates
BUY
DETAILS
Pillsbury
Crescent Rolls
$3.59
from
Fresh Direct
BUY
DETAILS
The Laughing Cow Cheese
The Laughing Cow Cheese, Original Swiss Snack Wedges
$2.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
DETAILS
Seapoint Farms
Seapoint Farms Sea Salt Dry Roasted Edamame
$10.79
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
K9 Advantix
Ii Flea, Tick & Mosquito Prevention (2-pack)
$39.99
$28.99
from
Chewy
BUY
DETAILS
Rachael Ray Nutrish
Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food Turkey & Potato Recipe
$11.99
$8.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Alfred Tea Room
Ceremonial Matcha Gift Set
$84.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Diet & Nutrition
Healthy Snacks
The Healthy Snacks To Have In Your Pantry For Late-Night Munchies
Whether you're heading home after a long night out, trying to fall asleep after binge-watching something scary, or just hungry after a sub-satisfying
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Why Camu Camu Is The Newest Superfood Everyone's Gushing About
When an ingredient is dubbed a superfood, included in probiotic supplements, supported by Goop, found in some skincare products, and has a cute name, you
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
What It Really Means When A Food Is "Keto"
In 2018, "keto" was the top trending diet on Google, so it's no surprise that many health brands are now marketing packaged snacks with words like "keto
by
Cory Stieg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted