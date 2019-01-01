Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Batsheva
Ruffle-trimmed Floral-print Cotton Dress
$449.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion.com
Featured in 1 story
5 Fall Dress Trends You're About To See Everywhere
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Spot Maxi Dress
$240.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
J.W. Anderson
Ruffled-hem Patchwork Dress
£1350.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Mahina Maxi Dress
$412.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Batsheva
DETAILS
Batsheva
Puff Sleeve Cotton Mix Dress
£485.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Batsheva
Puff Sleeve Cotton Corduroy Dress
$529.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Batsheva
Floral Print Ruffled Cotton Dress
$392.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Batsheva
Kate Floral-print Cotton Dress
$354.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted